New Jersey OKs two new offshore wind farms that would be farther from shore and beachgoers’ view

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey utility regulators have given preliminary approval to two new wind farms off the state’s coast. And both would be considerably farther offshore than earlier projects that drew opposition from beachgoers who don’t want to see wind turbines on the horizon. The state Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday chose Leading Light Wind to be built 40 miles off Long Beach Island and Attentive Energy, which would be 42 miles off Seaside Heights. The projects replace the two wind farm proposals scrapped last fall by Danish developer Orsted. New Jersey now has three wind farm projects on the books.

