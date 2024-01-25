Thousands take to streets in Slovakia in nationwide anti-government protests

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands of people have joined growing street protests across Slovakia against a plan by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico to amend the country’s penal code, including the elimination of a national prosecutors’ office. The proposed changes have faced sharp criticism at home and abroad. The plan approved by Fico’s coalition government includes abolishing the special prosecutors’ office, which handles serious crimes such as graft, organized crime and extremism and also includes a reduction in punishments for corruption and some other crimes and a significant shortening of the statute of limitations. Thursday’s protests took place again in two dozens of Slovak cities and towns.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.