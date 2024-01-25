With beds scarce and winter bearing down, a tent camp grows outside NYC’s largest migrant shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — An unsanctioned tent camp is growing outside New York City’s largest migrant shelter. New immigrants trying to earn a living are also operating a makeshift bazaar, selling coffee, snacks and other items. The shelter is on Randall’s Island, where the Harlem and East rivers meet along the Manhattan coast. The area was the site of a fatal stabbing earlier this month and a large brawl broke out there last week and ended with more than a dozen arrests. Immigrants and their advocates say the city has deliberately made life on Randall’s Island untenable to discourage people from staying. They say conditions allow small frustrations to fester.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.