Beijing steps up military pressure on Taiwan after the US and China announce talks

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s defense ministry says China sent more than 30 warplanes and a group of navy ships toward the island in a 24-hour period. The military pressure reported Saturday by Taiwan comes on the heels of an announcement that United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan would meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and in recent years has shown its displeasure at political activities in Taiwan by stepping up military pressure toward the island. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday that, during Wang’s talks with Sullivan, he would make clear Beijing’s position on Taiwan and on U.S.-China relations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.