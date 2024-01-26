Inmate overpowers deputy at hospital, flees to nearby home before fatally shooting himself

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an inmate being treated at a hospital in Ohio overpowered a sheriff’s deputy who was guarding him and took his gun before fleeing to a nearby home where he was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Dayton Police Department said the unidentified inmate attacked the Montgomery County deputy shortly after 1 p.m. Friday at Kettering Health Dayton. Authorities said one shot was fired in the hospital, but didn’t say if it was fired by the inmate or the deputy. Police soon tracked the inmate to a nearby home and forced entry into the residence after they heard a shot fired inside the house. The inmate was soon found and was pronounced dead there a short time later.

