US approves F-16 fighter jet sale to Turkey, F-35s to Greece after Turkey OKs Sweden’s entry to NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved the sale of F-16 fighters jets to Turkey following the Turkish government’s ratification this week of Sweden’s membership in NATO. A U.S. official says the State Department notified Congress of its approval of the sale, along with a companion sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to Greece, late Friday. The move came just hours after Turkey deposited its “instrument of ratification” for Sweden’s accession to the alliance. NATO ally Turkey has long sought to upgrade its F-16 fleet and had made its ratification of Sweden’s membership contingent on the approval of the sale of 40 new planes. The Biden administration had long supported the sale but several lawmakers had expressed objections.

