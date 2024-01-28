Trial set to begin for 2 accused of killing Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay over 20 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men accused of murder in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay in 2002 are set to go on trial in New York City. Prosecutors allege Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. killed the 37-year-old DJ in his recording studio 2002 after Washington was cut out of a cocaine deal. Both men have pleaded not guilty. The case languished for almost two decades until their arrest in 2020. Jay worked the turntables alongside rappers Run Simmons and DMC as the group helped bring hip-hop into the mainstream in the 1980s with hits like “It’s Tricky” and a remake of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

