Church of England leader says a plan to send migrants to Rwanda undermines the UK’s global standing

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The leader of the Church of England says Britain will undermine its standing in the world if it enacts a government plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said U.K. politicians were seeking to “outsource our moral and legal responsibility for asylum seekers and refugees.” Speaking as a member of Parliament’s House of Lords, Welby said that “a pick-and-choose approach to international law undermines our global standing.” Members of the Lords on Monday began debating the government’s Safety of Rwanda Bill, which is designed to overcome a legal block on a plan to send migrants to the East African country. It faces stiff opposition in Parliament’s unelected upper chamber.

Associated Press

