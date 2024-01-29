Finland’s presidential election runoff to feature former prime minister and ex-top diplomat
By JARI TANNER
Associated Press
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland faces a runoff presidential election in February between a former prime minister expected to have the advantage and a former foreign minister who negotiated the country’s recent entry into NATO. Ex-Prime Minister Alexander Stubb won Sunday’s first round as polls widely predicted, with 27.2% of votes. Former Foreign Minister and green politician Pekka Haavisto received 25.8%. Finnish media outlets say Stubb is the clear favorite to win the presidency in the Feb. 11 runoff. Unlike in most European countries, the president of Finland holds executive power in formulating foreign and security policy. The president also commands the military.