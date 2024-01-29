Kidnapping suspect killed, 2 deputies wounded in gunfire exchange after pursuit, officials say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two Tennessee deputies were wounded and a kidnapping suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire on Interstate 75 after a pursuit. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the pursuit began Sunday in Catoosa County, Georgia, when deputies tried to stop 31-year-old Tyler L. Roberts. The TBI says Roberts was suspected of kidnapping a young child and assaulting an officer. The chase crossed into Tennessee and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies deployed tire deflation devices. The TBI says the driver began shooting at deputies who returned fire and killed him. The Hamilton County Sheriff said two deputies were wounded, but are expected to recover and the child wasn’t hurt.

