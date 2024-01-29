Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish community members and to bomb synagogues

BOSTON (AP) — Federal authorities say a Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill members of the state’s Jewish community and bomb local synagogues. Fifty-nine-year-old John Reardon, of Millis, Massachusetts, allegedly called Congregation Agudas Achim on Jan. 25 and left a voicemail making several threats to kill congregants and bomb the synagogue. Federal authorities say 10 minutes later, he made a call to another local synagogue and a Jewish organization. Reardon, who had been in the custody of local officials since making the calls, was charged Monday with one count of using a facility of interstate commerce to threaten a person or place with harm via an explosive.

