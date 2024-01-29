Undetermined number of hacked-up bodies found in vehicles on Mexico’s Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An undetermined number of hacked-up bodies have been found in two vehicles abandoned on a bridge in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz. Prosecutors said Monday that the bodies were found Sunday in the city of Tuxpan, not far from the Gulf coast. They said police found “human anatomical parts” in the vehicles, and that investigators were performing tests to determine the number of victims. The Veracruz state interior department said the killings appeared to involve a “settling of scores” between gangs.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.