Investigator describes Michigan school shooter’s mom as cold after her son killed four students

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s investigator says that hours after a Michigan teen killed four students at his high school in 2021, the teen’s mother said her son was “going to have to suffer.” Detective Lt. Sam Marzban of the Oakland County sheriff’s office told jurors Wednesday during the manslaughter trial of Ethan Crumbley’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, that he thought her statement was “odd” because she was referring to her son. Marzban’s testimony came on the fifth day of the trial and was part of the prosecution’s effort to portray Jennifer Crumbley as a cold and thoughtless parent whose negligence contributed to her son’s attack at Oxford High School. Her husband will stand trial in March. Ethan Crumbley is serving a life sentence.

