Nobel Peace Prize nominations close with Ukraine and Gaza on agenda

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — The doors close Wednesday on nominations for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, with peace activists connected to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine among the known entries. The Norwegian Nobel Committee keeps the nominations secret, but those with nomination rights sometimes make their picks public. The prestigious prize typically attracts more than 300 entries from academics connected with peace studies, lawmakers of national parliaments, former winners and others with nomination rights. The committee announces the winner in October after winnowing the list in a series of meetings. Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for women’s rights and democracy in her country. Her teenage children accepted the award on her behalf.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.