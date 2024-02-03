Authorities release names of three killed when plane crashed into Florida mobile home park

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities have released the names of three people who were killed when a small airplane crashed into a mobile home park. The city of Clearwater said Saturday that those killed in Thursday’s crash included 86-year-old Martha Parry, who lived in a double-wide mobile home that was destroyed. A visitor to the home, 54-year-old Mary Ellen Pender of Treasure Island, was also killed. The pilot who died in the crash was 54-year-old Jemin Patel of Melbourne Beach. The FAA said Patel had reported engine failure on the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 shortly before crashing into the Bayside Waters mobile home park around 7 p.m. Thursday.

