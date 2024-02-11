Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

KINGFISHER, Okla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm in 2022. Court records show that Chen Wu pleaded guilty at a court hearing Friday to four counts of first-degree murder and to one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 20, 2022 killings. Prosecutors say Wu fatally shot three men and a woman in a garage at the farm west of Hennessey, located northwest of Oklahoma City. As part of a plea agreement, Wu was sentenced to life in prison without parole for each of the murder counts and given a 20-year prison term for the assault charge.

