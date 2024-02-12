Skip to Content
AP-National

Australia to ban doxxing after pro-Palestinian activists publish information about hundreds of Jews

By
New
Published 11:38 PM

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian government says  will outlaw doxxing – the malicious release online of personal or identifying information without the subject’s permission – after pro-Palestinian activists published personal details about hundreds of Jewish people in Australia. The government was responding to Nine Entertainment news reports last week that pro-Palestinian activists had published the names of other personal details of hundreds of Jewish people working in academia and creative industries. Dreyfus says the new laws will strength Australian protections against hate speech, but provided scant detail about how they would work.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content