Thousands of Indian farmers are marching to New Delhi to renew their demands over crop prices
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities have deployed heavy security and barricaded borders points leading to New Delhi to stop thousands of protesting farmers from entering the capital. The farmers want assured crop prices, in a repeat of 2021 protests when they camped on the Delhi outskirts for more than a year. The protests forced the government to repeal agriculture laws that farmers said would harm their incomes. The government at that time said it would set up a panel of farmers and government officials to find ways to ensure support prices for all farm produce. Multiple meetings since then have made no progress. The march comes months before India’s elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to win a third term.