Ex-Detroit police chief James Craig drops Republican bid for open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is ending his Republican campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat representing Michigan. The announcement comes just over four months after Craig launched his campaign. His campaign has struggled to gain momentum, and he has lagged behind rivals in fundraising. Craig was police chief for eight years and had been considered one of the more high-profile candidates to enter the Senate race. Craig was previously considered a favorite for the GOP’s gubernatorial nomination in 2022. But he and four other candidates were kept off the ballot after fraudulent signatures were found on their nominating petitions.

