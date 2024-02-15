Britain and Poland appeal to US Congress to approve vital Ukraine aid package

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The foreign ministers of Britain and Poland have appealed to the U.S. Congress and personally to its speaker to take the “epoch-making” decision and approve the $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. They say it’s a matter of U.S. credibility among its allies. The package is urgently needed but has been held up by infighting in the Congress. It was recently approved by the Senate but faces a deep uncertainty in the House of Representatives where hard-line Republicans oppose it. Britain’s David Cameron and Poland’s Radek Sikorski appealed on Thursday to the House to approve it and confirm the “political will” to overcome Russia’s aggression and protect peace in Europe.

