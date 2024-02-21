An attempt by UK lawmakers to vote on a cease-fire in Gaza descended into chaos

LONDON (AP) — U.K. lawmakers have called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. But the move came after dozens of lawmakers walked out of the House of Commons in protest at how the vote was handled on Wednesday. Parliament descended into chaos as legislators from the government and an opposition party accused Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle of upending parliamentary procedure. Lawmakers approved a call for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” in Gaza amid angry scenes and walkouts. Hoyle apologized afterwards for the chaos. The political mayhem is a sign of how the conflict has divided Britain’s politicians and public.

