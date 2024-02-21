Attorney for widow of slain Haitian president rejects indictment and says it’s politically motivated
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An attorney for Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s widow, who was indicted in his assassination, says he believes the accusations against her are politically motivated. The U.S.-based attorney says he was surprised by media reports this week detailing the indictments against Martine Moïse and dozens of other suspects including the former prime minister and the ex-police chief. The attorney also questioned whether the judge’s report is real. Turner told The Associated Press that Haitian government officials did not contact his client as required and that he and other attorneys are reaching out to them for clarity.