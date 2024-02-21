Minnesota man suspected in slaying of Los Angeles woman found inside her refrigerator

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 31-year-old woman who was beaten, bound and stuffed inside the refrigerator at her Los Angeles apartment. LA police said Wednesday that the 41-year-old suspect was taken into custody at his home in Minneapolis on an unrelated federal warrant. Officials didn’t say what led homicide detectives to him. The man will be extradited to California to face charges in the slaying of Maleesa Mooney. The coroner said the body had blunt force injuries and the cause of death was determined to be “homicidal violence.” Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive.

