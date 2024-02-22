Verdi’s opera ‘Forza del Destino’ gets its first new production at the Met in nearly 30 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is staging its first new production of Verdi’s opera “La Forza del Destino” in nearly 30 years. The opera is musically glorious but notoriously sprawling and difficult to follow, jumping over different countries and many years. For the new production, which opens on Feb. 26, Polish filmmaker-turned-opera director Mariusz Treliński thinks he has found a way to make sense of it all. He says the common thread around which the story comes together is patriarchy. The death of the main characters’ father destroys not just the children but the whole social order.

