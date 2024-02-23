1 killed, 17 injured in New York City apartment fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Fire officials say one person was killed and 17 were injured in a fire at an apartment building in New York City on Friday. Officials said at a news conference that twelve people were taken to area hospitals, and four were in critical condition. One person, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the hospital, Joseph Pfeifer, the Fire Department’s first deputy commissioner, says. New York City fire officials responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the fire that began on the third floor of a Harlem residential building at 2 St. Nicholas Place. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

