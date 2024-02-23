2 children were killed when a hillside collapsed along a Northern California river

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Two children were killed when a hillside collapsed along a Northern California river. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says the two victims were caught in the debris and fell down the hillside Thursday morning near an off-highway vehicle recreational area downstream from Shasta Dam. The names of the juveniles were not immediately released. The sheriff’s office says numerous first responders including the sheriff’s dive team rushed to the scene around 9 a.m. about 200 miles north of San Francisco. Dam operators temporarily reduced water releases from the dam, and both victims were found in the debris. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

