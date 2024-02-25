Brooklyn preacher goes on trial for fraud charges prosecutors say fueled lavish lifestyle

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn preacher who prosecutors say looted a parishioner’s retirement savings and tried to extort a businessman to fuel his lavish lifestyle is set to go on trial in Manhattan federal court. Lamor Miller-Whitehead faces trial beginning Monday, two years after a grand jury lodged wire fraud and attempted extortion charges against him. Prosecutors say he plundered a parishioner’s savings and tried to dupe a businessman with false claims that they could leverage his connections to New York City officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, to make millions of dollars. Miller-Whitehead has pleaded not guilty and is free on bail. His lawyer says he is looking forward to his day in court.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.