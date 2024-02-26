Explosive device detonated outside Alabama attorney general’s office
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says an explosive device was detonated outside his office over the weekend. Marshall issued a brief statement Monday confirming one one was injured. He said the device was detonated early Saturday outside the office in downtown Montgomery. He asked anyone with information to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department referred questions to the attorney general’s office.