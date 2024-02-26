Polish, Canadian leaders discuss boosting Ukrainian food exports to hungry countries outside Europe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Canada and Poland have discussed boosting exports of Ukrainian grain to the world’s poorest countries to ease protests by farmers in Europe who see the Ukrainian goods as a market threat. Farmers in Poland and elsewhere say food imports from Ukraine are undercutting their livelihoods, even as European governments support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. The Polish prime minister says Poland is ready to help finance such projects. Canada’s prime minister visited Ukraine over the weekend and discussed regional security during his meetings in Poland.

