Political consultant behind fake Biden robocalls says he was trying to highlight a need for AI rules

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The political consultant behind robocalls that mimicked President Joe Biden’s voice says he was trying to send a wake-up call about the potential malign uses of artificial intelligence, not influence last month’s New Hampshire primary. Steve Kramer said Monday that he may be portrayed as a villain, but he thinks what he did will improve democracy. Kramer confirmed paying a New Orleans street magician $150 to create a recorded message that was sent to thousands of voters two days before the Jan. 23 primary. New Hampshire authorities say the message potentially violated the state’s voter suppression law, but Kramer says he was highlighting the need to regulate AI’s role in elections.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.