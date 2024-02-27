A work stoppage to support a mechanic who found a noose is snarling school bus service in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — School bus service has been snarled in St. Louis for two days because of a work stoppage that’s a show of support for a Black mechanic who says he found a noose at his workstation. The action began Monday and continued Tuesday for drivers employed by Missouri Central School Bus. Most after-school activities for the district were called off both days. The school district says over 50 bus routes were uncovered Tuesday morning, and parents had to make other plans. Mechanic Amin Mitchell told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he believes the noose was meant to send a racist message after an argument with a manager.

