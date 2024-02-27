Donna Summer estate sues Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, saying they illegally used ‘I Feel Love’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estate of Donna Summer is suing rappers Ye and Ty Dolla $ign alleging they illegally used her 1977 song “I Feel Love” in their most recent collaboration. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court says that when representatives of Ye, formerly Kanye West, asked permission to use a sample of the Summer song, they were rejected because of his controversial public statements. The suit alleges that the defendants then “shamelessly” used a recreation of Summer’s work on their song “Good (Don’t Die),” which was released earlier this month. Representatives for Ye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.