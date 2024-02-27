Effort to repeal Washington’s landmark carbon program puts budget in limbo with billions at stake
By HALLIE GOLDEN
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — A conservative-backed effort to repeal Washington state’s landmark carbon pricing program and tax on the sale of stocks and bonds is putting the budget into limbo. Billions of dollars are at stake with days remaining in this year’s Legislative session. Lawmakers are scrambling before the session ends March 7 to finalize statewide supplemental budgets that feature new investments in everything from curbing the opioid crisis to electric ferries. But initiatives expected for the November ballot could strip a total of more than $2.1 billion from the bottom line. The initiatives are part of a broader effort by conservatives to overturn some of the biggest recent policy wins by the majority Democrats.