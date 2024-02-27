Indiana man gets 195-year sentence for 2021 killing of a woman, her young daughter and fiancé
PERU, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man convicted in the fatal 2021 shootings of a woman, her young daughter and her fiancé has been sentenced to 195 years in prison. A Miami County judge sentenced 27-year-old Mitchell Page of Brookston last week to the maximum 65 years for each of three murder counts he was convicted of, with those sentences to be served consecutively. The Kokomo Tribune reports that a jury convicted Page in January in the killings of 26-year-old Jessica Sizemore, 26, 4-year-old Rae’Lynn Sizemore and 37-year-old Jessiah Hall. The three were slain in May 2021 in their mobile home in Peru, about 80 miles north of Indianapolis.