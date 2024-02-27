New York Philharmonic’s outgoing director Jaap van Zweden will lead a French radio orchestra
By The Associated Press
Outgoing New York Philharmonic music director Jaap van Zweden will assume the same role with Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France starting with the 2026-27 season. The French orchestra says van Zweden will work with the orchestra for four weeks during the 2025-26 season, when he will be music director designate. The 63-year-old began in New York in September 2018 and his six-season tenure is the shortest since Pierre Boulez succeeded Leonard Bernstein and led the orchestra from 1971-77.