New York Philharmonic’s outgoing director Jaap van Zweden will lead a French radio orchestra

Outgoing New York Philharmonic music director Jaap van Zweden will assume the same role with Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France starting with the 2026-27 season. The French orchestra says van Zweden will work with the orchestra for four weeks during the 2025-26 season, when he will be music director designate. The 63-year-old began in New York in September 2018 and his six-season tenure is the shortest since Pierre Boulez succeeded Leonard Bernstein and led the orchestra from 1971-77.

By The Associated Press

