Chad says opposition group attacked security agency in capital, a day after election date was set

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Officials in Chad say several people were killed in an attack on the national security agency in the capital. Government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah says the agency, known as ANSE, was attacked in D’jamena by the opposition group The Socialist Party Without Borders. The group is led by Yaya Dillo, the current president’s cousin and a strong contender in the upcoming election. Koulamallah did not elaborate on who was killed or give the number of casualties, but said that some of the attackers had been arrested and others were being pursued. He said the situation was now under controll. The internet has been cut in the capital and tensions remain high.

