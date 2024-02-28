Czech Republic’s lower house rejects marriage for same-sex couples but allows limited adoptions
PRAGUE (AP) — The lower house of Parliament in the Czech Republic has rejected same-sex marriage while affirming existing unions called partnerships for gay couples. The new legislation also doesn’t allow same-sex couples to adopt children aside from those of their partner. The legislation still needs approval from the Senate and President Petr Pavel, who took office last year and has supported same-sex marriage. Most European Union member states allow same-sex marriage.