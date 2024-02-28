Five suspects in the assassination of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate will stand trial

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An Ecuadorian judge has ruled that five of six suspects in last year’s assassination of a presidential candidate will stand trial, including a leader of a powerful criminal gang who authorities accuse of coordinating the slaying from his prison cell. Judge Irene Pesántez on Wednesday ruled that Carlos Angulo, the imprisoned leader of a faction of the feared Los Lobos gang, and a woman will be tried as co-conspirators in the August assassination of Fernando Villavicencio. Three other suspects will face trial as accomplices, while one person will be released due to lack of evidence. Authorities have not named the masterminds in the killing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.