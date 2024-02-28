Kids play hockey more skillfully and respectfully than ever, yet rough stuff still exists on the ice

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Youth hockey by all accounts is played as skillfully and respectfully as ever due to developmental advancements and safety enhancements mirroring NHL trends. This is still a contact sport, though. Teenage boys frequently take a stand-your-ground attitude to the ice even if dropping the gloves is taboo. Scrums can break out. Shoving and shouting might lead to a headlock or a stray punch. The benches might even clear. But USA Hockey rules formally ban fighting in amateur competition. It calls for a major penalty for the team plus an automatic ejection for the offending player.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.