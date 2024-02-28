Nevada and other swing states need more poll workers. Can lawyers help fill the gap?

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Counties across Nevada are struggling to find poll workers in a pivotal election year. Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar is proposing that the legal community be tapped to help address the problem. Aguilar wants lawyers who volunteer at the polls to be able to earn continuing education credits to fulfill annual requirements set by the State Bar of Nevada. It’s a signal of how lawyers are increasingly seen as ideal candidates for stepping in as poll workers. Positions at the polls across the U.S. have grown harder to fill as once-obscure county election departments have been thrust into the spotlight.

