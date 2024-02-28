Officials describe how gunman killed 5 relatives and set Pennsylvania house on fire

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Officials near Philadelphia are closing their investigation into a shootout and house fire that killed six members of an extended family. They say 43-year-old Canh Le shot and killed his brother, sister-in-law and two nieces before setting fire to the home and killing himself. The couple’s other child, a 10-year-old boy, died of smoke inhalation. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says the Feb. 7 violence in East Lansdowne began when the uncle argued with a 13-year-old niece. His parents fled and survived. Two police officers are recovering from gunshot wounds.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.