Strikes halt trains and ferries in Greece a year after the country’s worst rail disaster

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Widespread strikes in Greece have halted trains and ferries in protests timed to coincide with the anniversary of a deadly rail crash a year ago. Greece’s deadliest rail disaster killed 57 people when a passenger train slammed into an oncoming cargo train. The tragedy shocked the country, with many of the victims being university students. Public transport services in Athens were disrupted by Wednesday’s strike as unions pressed demands to further dismantle wage controls imposed during the 2010-2018 financial crisis. Relatives of the rail disaster victims gathered Wednesday at the scene of the crash for a memorial service as church bells across the country were rung 57 times to honor the dead.

