UN appeals for $674 million as gang violence in Haiti escalates with killings and sexual violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Indiscriminate violence in Haiti is escalating, especially in the capital and surrounding region. The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the conflict-wracked Caribbean nation says armed gangs are carrying out killings and acts of sexual violence. Ulrika Richardson told U.N. reporters at a virtual press conference Wednesday that “the level of violence that people are exposed to is inhuman.” She pointed to a 50% increase in sexual violence between 2022 and 2023, and the 314,000 Haitians who have now fled their homes to escape the violence and who need humanitarian assistance. The U.N. says 5.5 million Haitians need aid. It’s asking for $674 million, with half the money earmarked for food.

