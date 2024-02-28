We may be living in the golden age of older filmmakers. This year’s Oscars are evidence

NEW YORK (AP) — Old age may be debated as a liability on the presidential campaign trail, but it’s not at this year’s Oscars. The 83-year-old Hayao Miyazaki is the older director ever nominated for best animated film. Martin Scorsese, at 81, is the oldest best director nominee ever. The 78-year-old Wim Wenders and the 86-year-old Ridley Scott also have nominated films. We may be living in the golden age of the aged filmmaker. Filmmaking is a rough-and-tumble business that requires an army of collaborators and millions of dollars and can be a grueling endeavor. But more mature moviemakers may be working than ever before.

