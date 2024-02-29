A sure sign of spring: The iconic cherry trees in the nation’s capital will soon begin to bloom
By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s cherry blossom season again, and officials in the nation’s capital are predicting a banner year for the signature pink blooms. The iconic cherry trees are expected to reach peak bloom between March 23 and March 26. Washington has prepared several weeks of herald the arrival of the blossoms. They include a parade, concerts and fireworks for both locals and visitors who flood the city annually for the Cherry Blossom Festival. Based on hotel reservation numbers, organizers are expecting the number of tourists to reach 1.5 million for the first time since before the pandemic.