Skip to Content
AP-National

A sure sign of spring: The iconic cherry trees in the nation’s capital will soon begin to bloom

By
New
Published 2:07 PM

By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s cherry blossom season again, and officials in the nation’s capital are predicting a banner year for the signature pink blooms. The iconic cherry trees are expected to reach peak bloom between March 23 and March 26. Washington has prepared several weeks of herald the arrival of the blossoms. They include a parade, concerts and fireworks for both locals and visitors who flood the city annually for the Cherry Blossom Festival. Based on hotel reservation numbers, organizers are expecting the number of tourists to reach 1.5 million for the first time since before the pandemic.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content