Airlines could face more fines for mishandling wheelchairs under a Biden administration proposal

The Biden administration is announcing proposed new rules that officials say will help passengers with disabilities. The Transportation Department is proposing Thursday that it is proposing to make it easier for the government to fine airlines for damaging or misplacing wheelchairs. The department is also proposing that airlines provide regular training for employees who handle wheelchairs or lift passengers with disabilities. Damage to wheelchairs and scooters during air travel is a growing problem. The Transportation Department says more than 11,000 of the devices were mishandled by airlines last year, up from about 10,000 in 2022.

