Canada reimposes a visa requirement on Mexicans

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s immigration minister says his country is reimposing the visa requirements on Mexican nationals visiting Canada. Quebec’s premier has been urging the federal government to slow the influx of refugees which he says has been straining resources. The U.S. government also urged Canada to take action as some Mexicans are have been crossing illegally into the U.S. from Canada. Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the new rules take effect late Thursday. He says Canada has seen exponential growth in asylum claims from Mexico and says most claims from Mexico are either rejected, withdrawn or abandoned so a change was needed.

