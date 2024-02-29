Freight train kills 3 people at a railway crossing at a train station in central Sweden
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A freight train has hit and killed three people at a railway crossing at a station in central Sweden after they got off another train. Police say the victims crossed the tracks without seeing the freight train approaching. The crossing only has lights to warn of oncoming trains. In 2017, a man was killed at the same crossing at the station in Orebro, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of Stockholm. Swedish media say there were discussions about closing the station, but many residents use it to commute to work so it remained open.