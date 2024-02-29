Gunfire paralyzes Haiti as powerful gang leader says he will try to detain police chief, ministers

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Heavy gunfire has paralyzed Haiti’s capital as a powerful gang leader announced he will try to capture the country’s police chief and government ministers. The move comes with the prime minister in Kenya looking to finalize details for the deployment of a foreign armed force to help combat Haiti’s criminal gangs. Gunmen shot at the country’s main international airport and other targets in a wave of violence Thursday that caught many by surprise. Jimmy Chérizier is leader of the gang federation G9 Family and Allies and says his aim is to tie up the police chief and government ministers and prevent Henry from returning to Haiti. It is not clear if Chérizier has the backing of other gang leaders.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

