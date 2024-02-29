Liev Schreiber dons a collar to play a Catholic priest in revival of ‘Doubt’ on Broadway
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) — Liev Schreiber is chewing on big ideas in a revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Doubt,” which lands on Broadway during Lent. It opens March 7. Schreiber plays jovial Father Flynn, a teacher who is alleged to have an inappropriate relationship with a student, which he denies. The audience goes back and forth weighing the evidence but never sure, lost in doubt. This isn’t the first time Schreiber’s work has touched sexual abuse. He played a man abused by a priest in “Ray Donovan” and portrayed a Boston Globe editor pushing to expose the cover-up in “Spotlight.”